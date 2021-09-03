5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $585,000

Life is better at the Beach!! This 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath beach block home is just steps away from Brigantine’s beautiful beaches. Some of the many features of this home include: Hardwood flooring; Corian kitchen counters & plenty of cabinets space; Newer Refrigerator; wood burning fireplace; outside shower; ample off- street parking for up to six cars and large 50 x 100 lot. Spend a relaxing day at the beach and come home to enjoy an evening BBQ outside in your private backyard which offers a great space for entertaining. Great location - new construction homes on this block are being offered for 1.5 Million. Easy to show and quick possession possible. Don’t let Summer 2021 pass you by! The seller just completed having the interior freshly painted and hardwood floors resurfaced.