 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $571,000

5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $571,000

5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $571,000

This beautiful home on The Links golf course has room for everyone in the family and boasts relaxing course views! In-laws, older kids, and/or guests will be thrilled with all the privacy and space; this spacious home features 3 family rooms, 2 full kitchens, 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms! Newer or updated: siding, Anderson windows, deck, tile/hardwood floors, and remodeled kitchens. Also features a 2nd floor rear deck with it's own backyard access, and a garage. This beauty is going to go fast!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News