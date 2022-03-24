 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $5,000

5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $5,000

Listen to ocean from this gorgeous and spacious 3-story home located on a corner lot directly across from the north-end beach and seawall. Amazing sea views from every room! Home boasts an elevator, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 2 living areas, master bedroom suite with sitting a room and sun deck. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms & 4 decks overlooking the ocean! A must see! Summer Seasonal Weekly Rates.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News