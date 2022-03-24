5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $5,000

Listen to ocean from this gorgeous and spacious 3-story home located on a corner lot directly across from the north-end beach and seawall. Amazing sea views from every room! Home boasts an elevator, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 2 living areas, master bedroom suite with sitting a room and sun deck. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms & 4 decks overlooking the ocean! A must see! Summer Seasonal Weekly Rates.