Golf anyone? This Five Bedroom Single Family Home sits on a large 80 x 100 lot with spectacular golf course views. Catch the sunrise over the stretching green course from your front porch or sit on the back deck and enjoy the light and space. Plenty of room for an in-ground pool & shed with extra space on the side of the house and in the front yard. Remodeled kitchen and upgraded appliances make this house move in ready! Attached Garage and Off Street Parking are a plus. Location is key only steps to the clubhouse and a short drive to the beach. Tear down and build up - or lift? Why not! Your views would become even more amazing! Easy to Show!
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $479,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
16-year-old Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera dies from injuries suffered in on-duty boating accident
CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
ATLANTIC CITY — Taxpayers and city employees will receive stipends from the $33 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Pla…
A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, ki…
CAPE MAY — A 16-year-old first-year lifeguard was knocked unconscious and thrown into the water when a wave broadsided the surf boat he was ta…
New Jersey last week received approval for its plan for a third round of federal COVID-19 emergency relief aid for elementary and secondary schools.
TRENTON — New Jersey's cannabis regulators on Thursday approved rules to set up the recreational marijuana marketplace, giving application pri…
TRENTON — Two State Police officers from Hammonton are out of jobs after filing false reports about their conduct during a bar fight in North …
- Updated
'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards quits amid an uproar over his past comments, says moving forward would be a "distraction."
PLEASANTVILLE — Two brothers were arrested on weapons and assault charges Tuesday, police said.
CAPE MAY — This historic beach resort does not look anything like a ghost town.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE