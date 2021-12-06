Golf anyone? This Five Bedroom Single Family Home sits on a large 80 x 100 lot with spectacular golf course views. Catch the sunrise over the stretching green course from your front porch or sit on the back deck and enjoy the light and space. Plenty of room for an in-ground pool & shed with extra space on the side of the house and in the front yard. Remodeled kitchen and upgraded appliances make this house move in ready! Attached Garage and Off Street Parking are a plus. Location is key only steps to the clubhouse and a short drive to the beach. Tear down and build up - or lift? Why not! Your views would become even more amazing! Easy to Show!
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $464,900
