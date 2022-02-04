Imagine if 'The Ritz Carlton' in Naples & 'The W Hotel' in Miami had a Baby. That baby would resemble something like this Brigantine Bayfront Beauty. Arriving by land or by Sea, you will be in awe over this one. Perched on a large corner lot in the A-Zone, you can play in the bay and then walk to the beach. This is the only area on the Island where this is feasible. A new boat lift can easily cradle your boat while your wave runners & water toys idle on standby. The views are expansive and effervescent and the explosive sunsets will become a daily addiction. The interior of the home is picture perfect with too many features and upgrades to list here. Thus, since they say a picture is worth 1,000 words, we'll just let these pictures speak for themselves. Please note that showings will not begin until Valentine's Day Wkd, just in time for that perfect gift for someone you love!
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $3,500,000
