Split level in the heart of Brigantine, steps to the BEACH, located in the coveted A Zone. Central shopping and ice cream are within walking distance, plenty of restaurants to choose from. Sleeps 8 comes with 8 beach badges. Full kitchen, garage access, laundry,StarLink Internet. outside patio with a large backyard, fence for privacy. Plenty of room for a large family to enjoy all the Jersey Shore has to offer, 3 mins to Atlantic City Casinos, 20 mins to Ocean City Boardwalk.