Construction Features: Built on pilings, Pex plumbing, two tankless water heaters, New bulkhead and dock with power and Riparian Grant, Fiber Cement siding, Zip system sheathing, Metal and Shingle roof, Stamped concrete driveway and sidewalks, irrigation, two zone heating and cooling, IPE deck and steps, Anderson sliders, Fenced in yard. Outdoor Features: Dock with 20,000 lb Davit boat lift and 4 jet ski slips, Saltwater pool with heater, Hot tub, Outdoor powder room, Outside shower, Propane for grill, stainless railings, Spotlights, Outdoor speakers. Inside Features: 4 Zone Sonos sound system, Security system, 32 in porcelain tiles throughout first floor, Vented Gas fireplace, Gourmet kitchen, Quartz counters, Subzero fridge, Wolf Range, under counter Microwave, Induction cooktop, Bosch Dishwasher, Oversized sink with two faucets and cutting board, Custom cabinets, First floor wet bar with garbage disposal and mini fridge, Custom pantry with sink, garbage disposal, Marvel ice maker and Quartz counter, first floor bedroom with full bath, all closets built by closet works, custom remote controlled window treatments. Second Floor Features: hardwoods throughout, laundry with quartz counters and built in cabinets, Master bedroom with wet bar, mini fridge, and built in cabinets with quartz counters, master bath with electric drawers and undermount lighting, Mini Master with full bath and walk in closet. Two second floor decks with spectacular Atlantic City views.
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $2,799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died after being struck by a car on the Black Horse Pike on Monday morning.
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is officially shut down for the season.
WILDWOOD — In the complicated and sometimes confusing overlap between marijuana, cannabis and hemp, products containing delta-8 THC have becom…
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 12-year-old boy from Lower Township who was missing has been located.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE