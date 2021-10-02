5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $2,799,000

Construction Features: Built on pilings, Pex plumbing, two tankless water heaters, New bulkhead and dock with power and Riparian Grant, Fiber Cement siding, Zip system sheathing, Metal and Shingle roof, Stamped concrete driveway and sidewalks, irrigation, two zone heating and cooling, IPE deck and steps, Anderson sliders, Fenced in yard. Outdoor Features: Dock with 20,000 lb Davit boat lift and 4 jet ski slips, Saltwater pool with heater, Hot tub, Outdoor powder room, Outside shower, Propane for grill, stainless railings, Spotlights, Outdoor speakers. Inside Features: 4 Zone Sonos sound system, Security system, 32 in porcelain tiles throughout first floor, Vented Gas fireplace, Gourmet kitchen, Quartz counters, Subzero fridge, Wolf Range, under counter Microwave, Induction cooktop, Bosch Dishwasher, Oversized sink with two faucets and cutting board, Custom cabinets, First floor wet bar with garbage disposal and mini fridge, Custom pantry with sink, garbage disposal, Marvel ice maker and Quartz counter, first floor bedroom with full bath, all closets built by closet works, custom remote controlled window treatments. Second Floor Features: hardwoods throughout, laundry with quartz counters and built in cabinets, Master bedroom with wet bar, mini fridge, and built in cabinets with quartz counters, master bath with electric drawers and undermount lighting, Mini Master with full bath and walk in closet. Two second floor decks with spectacular Atlantic City views.