Bayfront Beauty at almost 5,000 sq. ft. on the Southern-End of the Island with private deep-water dockage for your boat plus wave-runners, etc. 5 bedrooms, 2 kitchens, a home office/gym, elevator originating from the spacious garage, 2 living areas, large decks, plenty of off-street parking. Built by one of the Island's premier builders, this home is the perfect size for extended family and guests. Views of the open Bay from every level with sensational sunsets.