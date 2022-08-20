5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,500,000

What a view! This home gazes over the bay in one of the premier sections of Brigantine. This exquisitely crafted home built in 2018, is ethereal, with a peaceful quiet location and expanses of windows that capitalize on the spectacular views of the blue sky and water. Designed for the quintessential indoor and outdoor life, every floor connects to vistas and serenity from its windows. The three level have the finest finishes. Soft contemporary tones enhance the beauty of this spacious and pristine home. First floor can be incorporated into the home or used as a mother/daughter. Minutes from the beach, shopping and Atlantic City and all that is to offer in this wonderful seashore town. New kitchen with all the amenities adorn this beautiful home. Tile, Granite and stainless steel appliances are among the many upgrades. Spacious rooms throughout. Deck provides view to the bay and Atlantic City for days of bliss. A must see. Talk/Text 732-687-444