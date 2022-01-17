5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,495,000

Beautiful 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath home just (183) steps to the Beach. Home has a beautiful private backyard Oasis complete with Heated Inground Swimming Pool with Waterfall Feature, plenty of deck space to entertain, maintenance free - large paver patio, enclosed hot & cold outside shower and white privacy fencing. The home is spacious with plenty of areas to entertain. First Floor has a family room with Large Flat Screen TV. 2 Bedrooms are on the First floor, along with a full bath and Laundry Room. 2nd Floor Features Great Room with Gourmet Kitchen, Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops & SS Appliances. Spacious Living and Dining Areas with lots of Natural Sunlight. Glass Slider Doors to large Front Deck with Ocean Views. Second Floor also has 2 Bedrooms each with their own bathrooms. There is also a powder room on 2nd level. The 3rd Floor features a Luxurious Master Suite, New Spa Bathroom with Walk in Tiled Shower, Large Walk in Closet and Sliding Glass Doors to a Private Deck to enjoy the Ocean Views. This home also has a large garage, driveway, plenty of off-street parking and extra storage area off the pool. Professionally landscaped yard with Sprinkler System. Best of everything. Perfect Home or Investment Property with Great Rental Income History. 2022 Summer weeks are completely booked. This property has many repeat renters and is a 5 Star rated rental property. Furnished. Video tour link. Don't miss out on this home. Easy to show.