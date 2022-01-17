Beautiful 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath home just (183) steps to the Beach. Home has a beautiful private backyard Oasis complete with Heated Inground Swimming Pool with Waterfall Feature, plenty of deck space to entertain, maintenance free - large paver patio, enclosed hot & cold outside shower and white privacy fencing. The home is spacious with plenty of areas to entertain. First Floor has a family room with Large Flat Screen TV. 2 Bedrooms are on the First floor, along with a full bath and Laundry Room. 2nd Floor Features Great Room with Gourmet Kitchen, Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops & SS Appliances. Spacious Living and Dining Areas with lots of Natural Sunlight. Glass Slider Doors to large Front Deck with Ocean Views. Second Floor also has 2 Bedrooms each with their own bathrooms. There is also a powder room on 2nd level. The 3rd Floor features a Luxurious Master Suite, New Spa Bathroom with Walk in Tiled Shower, Large Walk in Closet and Sliding Glass Doors to a Private Deck to enjoy the Ocean Views. This home also has a large garage, driveway, plenty of off-street parking and extra storage area off the pool. Professionally landscaped yard with Sprinkler System. Best of everything. Perfect Home or Investment Property with Great Rental Income History. 2022 Summer weeks are completely booked. This property has many repeat renters and is a 5 Star rated rental property. Furnished. Video tour link. Don't miss out on this home. Easy to show.
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
TRENTON — New Jersey will once again be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future.
Thursday will be a quiet day, with peeks of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. A nor'easter will pass far offshore Friday. Then, we continue to monitor a powerful storm system late Sunday into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. I list six things to know.
ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein broke ground Wednesday on a $100 million indoor water park on the Boardwalk that is desi…
CALLING INVESTORS! The best deal around! This property has already been stripped down to the bones, ready for rehab to hit the market for spri…
CAPE MAY — An incredible family story continues in this Victorian seaside city, but for the first time in 55 years, that story will not includ…
CORBIN CITY — It does not take much of a crowd to fill the meeting room for the City Council of Corbin City.
A Northfield man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident early Saturday morning, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Sh…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police said Friday they arrested a township man in a string of vehicle burglaries in Mays Landing.
Luxurious Linwood home abounds with quality and character of one of the nation’s most esteemed architects
Anyone with even an inkling of knowledge about architecture would likely recognize the name Frank Lloyd Wright as being among the most revered…
The deep freeze Tuesday and Tuesday night will quickly go away Wednesday. A coastal storm Friday will pass well offshore, bringing wind and perhaps tidal flooding. The bigger story will be a Sunday into Monday storm. Heavy snow, rain, wind and more flooding are possible.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE