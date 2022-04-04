 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,450,000

  • Updated
New Beach Block construction with Ocean Views, and we are ready to break ground. This one of a kind plan was drawn by, Loza Architecture, and will be built by Woerner Custom Builders. Everything you expect in a custom home is here, so Look no further. Walk Everywhere!. This Beautiful Home will Feature 5 or 6 Bedrooms and 4 full- two 1/2 Custom Baths, Showcasing Reverse Living w/ Sprawling Open Floor Plan as well as an Elevator starting garage level. 1st Floor – 1 Bedroom with 1 ½ baths, large study/bonus room, mud room, separate utility room, and Large 2 car Garage. 2nd Floor – Master Bedroom with Master Bath, Spa Shower and Large Front Deck. 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. 3rd Floor – Gourmet Granite Kitchen w/ Exclusive GE Café SS Appliances, Hardwood Flooring, Dining Room, Living Room, Sliders to Expansive Front Deck and Bedroom w// Full Bath. The overall deck system of the home is facing South and covered. New Home 10-year warranty along with Woerner's exceptional service. Builder will make certain modifications Perfection Coupled with Luxury at the Beach!

