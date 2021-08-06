 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,375,000

THIS DIRECT OCEANFRONT HOME HAS IT ALL FOR YOUR FUSSIEST BUYERS. ELEVATOR, 2 ZONE HEAT AND AIR, INTERCOM STEREO SPEAKERS, 2 LAUNDRY ROOMS,, TRAY CEILINGS WITH COLUMNS, SMART THERMOSTATS, 4 RING SECURITY CAMERAS, MASTER BEDROOM AND JR. MASTER BEDROOM ON 3RD FLOOR WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS, NEW LG GAS STOVE WITH GRILL AND AIR FRYER, GAS FIREPLACE, NEW SOD AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM. SUMMER RENTAL INCOME IS $5700 PER WEEK, DETACHED GARAGE, CALL TO MAKE APPOINTMENT.

