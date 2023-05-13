NEW CONSTRUCTION! Looking for your Brigantine dream home? Look no further! This stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bath property has everything you need, including an open floor plan with luxurious living space. You'll love spending time outdoors on the two large decks - one off the private main suite and another off the living area - perfect for entertaining guests. With an elevated 2 story design, this home offers ample storage space for all your seasonal items below the 1st floor living level, as well as a 2 car garage. The ground level also includes a rear patio and fenced in yard, giving you plenty of space to relax and enjoy the outdoors. But it's not just the outside that's impressive. This home is energy efficient, with top-of-the-line windows, doors, roofing, and siding, so you can enjoy your home with peace of mind. The tastefully done landscaping package with irrigation system adds stunning curb appeal, while the contemporary frosted glass garage door and stone-faced foundation give the home a modern aesthetic. Inside, you'll find a large gourmet custom eat-in kitchen with a large island, beverage coolers, and semi-commercial grade appliances, perfect for preparing and serving meals. The separate dining room and custom shiplap in the main living area make hosting guests a breeze. With upgraded stylish cabinetry, quartz countertops, and custom-tiled bathrooms with frameless shower glass doors, this home is the epitome of luxury. LED recessed lighting throughout, along with upgraded interior doors and trim package, add to the modern feel of the home. And with beach and pet-friendly flooring throughout, you can enjoy both style and functionality. The ground level bonus room provides an additional space for you and your family to use as an entertainment area or for any other purpose you desire. With internet wiring throughout and a high-definition package, you can stay connected and entertain in style. This home is located just a short distance from beautiful Brigantine Beach and the central business district, making it the perfect home for those who want to live in a prime location. Don't miss your chance to call this beautiful property YOUR home! LATE DECEMBER / EARLY JANUARY DELIVERY DATE