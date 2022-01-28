 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,250,000

5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,250,000

5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,250,000

This amazing 5BR/4BA bayfront home with boat slips will be ready for Spring! This home is being completely renovated by Michael Snyder of Unique Homes. Reach out now to make selections on finishing touches to make this house your home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News