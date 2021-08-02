A Harry Harper designed custom built 5800 square foot 3 story home with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths plus an 1800 square foot master suite that includes vaulted ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, laundry, wet bar, soaking tub, sitting room and private deck. EP Henry pavers for the driveway and walkway lead to 9’ double mahogany doors and a marble tile entry and main hall on the first floor which has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a bonus room and a 500 square foot covered deck with bay views. A custom 48” stairwell leads to the main living area of 2000 square feet and includes wide plank flooring, sitting area, blue granite bar, full bath, laundry/pantry and great room that features a full sheet blue granite fireplace, 9’ tall Anderson sliders and another covered deck. 3 zone heat and air conditioning 2 gas fired tankless water heaters Granite countertops and back splash Granite vanity tops in all baths Granite counters in laundry/pantry Stainless steel GE Monogram and Bosch appliances Electrolux front load washer and dryer Additional refrigerator in pantry Custom wrought iron railings 10’ ceilings throughout Open layout, no columns or beams Solid interior doors LED lighting 2x6 construction Standing seam metal roofing Closed cell spray foam insulation Fiberglass and Trex decking 1.5 car garage Plenty of closet and storage space
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,249,000
