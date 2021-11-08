Life is better on the Lagoon! Three Story Single Family Home made for Entertaining. Boat Lift and Jet Ski Docks for Fun on the Water! Two Huge Decks with Panoramic Views of the Lagoon and AC Skyline...a Perfect Spot to Relax or Invite Everyone for a BBQ! The Open Concept Living Area offers Lots of Space for Family and Friends to Gather. The Flexible Floor Plan allows for a Maximum of Five Bedrooms with Alternate Uses of an Office and/or a Lower Level Family Room. Enjoy Water Views from EVERY Room in this Home! Features include a Center Island Kitchen with Counter Seating and TONS of Cabinet and Counter Space; Living Room with Hardwood Floors and Gas Fireplace, 10 Year Old Aluminum Dock and Lift; 10 Year Old Metal Roof; 2 Year Old Gas H/W Heater, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Microwave and Washer; Jacuzzi on Lower Rear Deck; 1.5 Car Garage plus Parking for 3 Cars in Drive. Riparian Grant & Small Lease for the Area at the Dock. Due to a Plumbing Leak, the Ground Level will Require Flooring and Drywall. This Property is Being Sold AS IS but is in Overall Good Condition. See Agent Remarks for Additional Information
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,150,000
