A rare find in Beach Haven's Historic District. New construction being built by Eric Johnson and designed by Hand Line Architect. This 3000 plus square foot masterpiece is unique in size and design. 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home can accommodate a very large family or be an exceptional investment property. First floor offers spacious living room, dinning and kitchen with engineered hardwood throughout. The owners suite, in the rear offers walk in closet and a beautiful bath with double vanity. Foyer, powder room and a rear deck finish off the space. The second floor features a junior suite along with an additional bedroom with bath. 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath along with an oversized laundry complete the interior space. Back yard has a 12'x22' garage and a 10x22 inground pool. Deeper than a typical BH lot allows extra space for entertaining. Homes rarely come up for sale on 2nd St. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to sit on your covered front porch and watch the world go by.