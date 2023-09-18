Ready for your summer enjoyment This custom designed home is being built by Thomas J Keller Building Contractor LLC. Located oceanside in the Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club section of Beach Haven, this beautiful home will have 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath. This house has a long list of premium options included. Some of the features include 4'' wide White oak Hardwood floors throughout, , a 36'' Wolf gas range, an upgraded appliance package, Custom Kitchen cabinets with beautiful Quartzite counter tops BY Francie Milano, and a gas fireplace. Beautiful Mahogany porch ceilings Also included are Custom trim and moldings with touches of 6'' ship lap, Anderson series 400 windows with, Azek decking, an elevator, Cedar Impressions Triple 5'' Shingles by CertainTeed, Tile showers and cast iron tub, dual HVAC systems and much more. There is still time for your personal touches. Don't miss this home ready for the Summer of 2023! INCLUDING A POOL