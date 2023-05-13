Located Blocks from the Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club and Steps from the Beach, this Modern-Shore Contemporary New Construction is Slated for Delivery in Summer 2023. Complete with 5BR, 4 1/2 BTHs, and a Large Den, this Reverse-Living Style Home is Equip with High Ceilings, Rooftop Deck, In-Ground Pool, Elevator, Incredible Views... the List is Endless! Plans and Selections are Available by Appointment. *Taxes TBD * Photos have been virtually staged
5 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $2,799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
OCEAN CITY — The time for repairs to the Seaspray Condominiums has passed, according to a structural review of the building.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Showboat Atlantic City hotel is set to open more amenities that will make it more a designation for families, officials wi…
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Chris Wright hoped to attend a historically Black college or university, and with what he put on film last football season and his academic ac…
ATLANTIC CITY — A Florida man jumped to his death from a parking garage in the resort, police said Thursday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE