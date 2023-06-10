Located Blocks from the Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club and Steps from the Beach, this Modern-Shore Contemporary New Construction is Slated for Delivery in Summer 2023. Complete with 5BR, 4 1/2 BTHs, and a Large Den, this Reverse-Living Style Home is Equip with High Ceilings, Rooftop Deck, In-Ground Pool, Elevator, Incredible Views... the List is Endless! Plans and Selections are Available by Appointment. *Taxes TBD * Photos have been virtually staged
5 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $2,749,000
