5 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $1,699,999

Welcome to 27 Third Street in the heart of The Queen City of Beach Haven situated ocean block just one home to the beach! As the saying goes...location, location, location! This adorable 5 bedroom 2 bath coastal cottage is the perfect LBI getaway for those who enjoy being in the hub of it all. Park your car and walk/bike to all of Beach Haven's attractions, dining and shopping. Literally just a few steps to the beautiful beach where cool shore breezes abound. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms and one full bath. The second floor has two bedrooms and another full bath. There's plenty of space to enjoy sitting outdoors either on the covered porch, upstairs deck, or spacious back patio great for a summer BBQ. Click More...