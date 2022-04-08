 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bass River - $1,000,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bass River - $1,000,000

This once-in-a-lifetime 5 acre Estate has been constructed and owned by the same family for 40 years. It is surrounded by thousands of serene N.J. Preservation Trust acres. Sit on one of the many decks and observe Bald Eagles, Red Tail Hawks, deer and hundreds of bird species. Take a short walk along The Wading River and watch otters play, hawks fish, and muskrats and mink build homes. The recently remodeled 4,000 sq.ft. 5 bedroom, 3 bath main residence features a modern chef's kitchen, large dining room, media room, sun-room, spacious family room/den with Massive Jersey Stone fireplace, basement with wood stove, metal roof, hardy plank siding, Geo-thermal heat and air with radiant floor heat, 400 amp electrical service (with 30kw Kohler generator backup), Anderson windows...(more)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News