5 Bedroom Home in Bass River - $1,000,000

This once-in-a-lifetime 5 acre Estate has been constructed and owned by the same family for 40 years. It is surrounded by thousands of serene N.J. Preservation Trust acres. Sit on one of the many decks and observe Bald Eagles, Red Tail Hawks, deer and hundreds of bird species. Take a short walk along The Wading River and watch otters play, hawks fish, and muskrats and mink build homes. The recently remodeled 4,000 sq.ft. 5 bedroom, 3 bath main residence features a modern chef's kitchen, large dining room, media room, sun-room, spacious family room/den with Massive Jersey Stone fireplace, basement with wood stove, metal roof, hardy plank siding, Geo-thermal heat and air with radiant floor heat, 400 amp electrical service (with 30kw Kohler generator backup), Anderson windows...(more)