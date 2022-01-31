This classic Atlantic City home on prized South Plaza Place has been meticulously updated to reflect a worldly palate. Elegant hardscaping out front of the spacious covered porch sets the tone for this home. The interiors are a showplace of marbles, granites, and tiles sourced from across the world that will shine with the right interior design. Intriguing architectural details like arched doorways and meticulously carved casings elevate every inch of its polished interiors. The kitchen sports a modern layout with a footprint that is both functional for cooking and great for entertaining. The grand primary suite extends the entire width of the home, with various areas to lounge or work and closet space in excess. The en-suite features a unique jetted tub, a separate walk-in shower, and large countertops. Two secondary bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms share this second floor, while an additional bedroom with an en-suite bathroom is on the home’s first floor. A mother-in-law apartment in the basement with additional basement rooms completes the home. Although there are sea breezes from the beach that’s just one block away, this classic home has the prized and rare amenity of central air conditioning. The property’s ample parking is a welcome amenity, as are its five storage sheds. An owner with an appreciation of sumptuous details and vision will make this truly spectacular residence dazzle.
5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $899,000
