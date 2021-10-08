This classic Atlantic City home on prized South Plaza Place has been meticulously updated to reflect a worldly palate. Elegant hardscaping out front of the spacious covered porch sets the tone for this home. The interiors are a showplace of marbles, granites, and tiles sourced from across the world that will shine with the right interior design. Intriguing architectural details like arched doorways and meticulously carved casings elevate every inch of its polished interiors. The kitchen sports a modern layout with a footprint that is both functional for cooking and great for entertaining. The grand primary suite extends the entire width of the home, with various areas to lounge or work and closet space in excess. The ensuite features a unique jetted tub, a separate walk-in shower, and large countertops. Two secondary bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms share this second floor, while an additional bedroom with an ensuite bathroom is on the home’s first floor. A mother-in-law apartment in the basement is currently rented and will help pay expenses. Although there are sea breezes from the beach that’s just one block away, this classic home has the prized and rare amenity of central air conditioning. The property’s ample parking is a welcome amenity, as are its five storage sheds. An owner with an appreciation of sumptuous details and vision will make this truly spectacular residence dazzle.
5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $888,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
ATLANTIC CITY — Village Supermarket Inc. will pay $1 a year to operate a ShopRite in Atlantic City, staff members with the Casino Reinvestment…
AtlantiCare said Wednesday it is temporarily suspending visitation due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and other concerns.
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her father and her father’s girlfriend in Surf City, the Ocea…
ATLANTIC CITY — Fire House No. 2 turns 100 next year, and as it reaches that milestone it will also get a complete exterior renovation designe…
Nine suspects have been indicted on charges relating to a May 22 mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer We…
STONE HARBOR — “Miracle on 81st Street,” a new documentary about a small Black community in Stone Harbor, begins with a closeup of Gerald Ande…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in Surf City, the Ocean County Prosecutor Office's announced on Monday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE