When history meets modern luxury! This home is located in one of the most prestigious historical district of Atlantic City, in Lower Chelsea just 1.5 block to the beach. This tastefully designed turn key 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms home is ideal for summer or year round living. The property has been renovated to the studs, brand new roof, multi zoned AC and more. The island life is all about porch living and this home's front porch won't disappoint. As you enter a cheerful living room welcomes you with a wood burning fireplace. The bright dining area and brand new kitchen delivers open concept layout, this space just ideal for entertaining! The kitchen with an oversized center island with quartz countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, 6 burner stove and double oven is just every chefs dream! The room also has a bar with beverage fridge, additional sink and counter space! There is an ample amount of storage throughout and a half bath on this level. On the second level there are 2 bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom with oversized shower, a laundry closet with central vac and the magical owner's suite! The owners suite has 3 closets, an en suite bathroom and access to a large front deck. On the third level there are 2 additional bedrooms with a full hall bath with a soaking tub. The property also has a finished full basement. The well manicured back and side yard is ideal for entertaining & gardening. There plenty of space for off street parking. Don't hesitate!
5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $849,000
