Totally NEW inside and out! You will be truly amazed when you open the front door! Your palace awaits! There isn't a home like it! This Grand Victorian boasts 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, Craftsmen woodwork trim throughout. Imported crystal chandeliers enhance every room! Marble floors and granite countertops in a spacious eat in kitchen. A sunroom, a porch, and a fenced yard adds to the charm and beauty of this remarkable renovation. This home is perfect for investors and for airbnb. Multi zoned for for heating and air conditioning. One unit for 1st floor, 1 unit for 2nd & 3rd floor. It being sold fully furnished inside and out, this includes furniture, artwork, appliances, kitchen & cookware. Great location close to beach and the new Ocean Casino! A must see!!
5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $399,000
