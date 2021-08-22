 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $399,000

Totally NEW inside and out! You will be truly amazed when you open the front door! Your palace awaits! There isn't a home like it! This Grand Victorian boasts 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, Craftsmen woodwork trim throughout. Imported crystal chandeliers enhance every room! Marble floors and granite countertops in a spacious eat in kitchen. A sunroom, a porch, and a fenced yard adds to the charm and beauty of this remarkable renovation. This home is perfect for investors and for airbnb. Multi zoned for for heating and air conditioning. One unit for 1st floor, 1 unit for 2nd & 3rd floor. It being sold fully furnished inside and out, this includes furniture, artwork, appliances, kitchen & cookware. Great location close to beach and the new Ocean Casino! A must see!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News