5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $219,000

Freshly renovated 5 Bedroom 2-bathroom house is ready for a new owner. Features hardwood floors, new kitchen, new titled up bathrooms, new appliances, one car garage, additional room that can be turned into an office or bedroom. Spacious fenced backyard with easy access from the bottom floor. House has plenty of storage space and additional storage space in the garage. Conveniently located in a residential part of the city minutes away from the bay and the shore. Great opportunity to own a second home at the shore or full residency in Atlantic City.