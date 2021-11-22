 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $219,000

5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $219,000

5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $219,000

Freshly renovated 5 Bedroom 2-bathroom house is ready for a new owner. Features hardwood floors, new kitchen, new titled up bathrooms, new appliances, one car garage, additional room that can be turned into an office or bedroom. Spacious fenced backyard with easy access from the bottom floor. House has plenty of storage space and additional storage space in the garage. Conveniently located in a residential part of the city minutes away from the bay and the shore. Great opportunity to own a second home at the shore or full residency in Atlantic City.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News