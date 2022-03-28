5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $2,500

You finally found it: a yearly- YES- *YEARLY* BEACH RENTAL! That's right - a 5 bedroom, 2 full bath, spacious, clean, and REASONABLY priced yearly rental is available now! 2.5 blocks to the beach, 2.5 blocks to the bay - take your pick where you'd like to stop along the way. Dock's Oyster House, Carmine's, Caesar's casino, the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk - these plus so much more, all within walking distance. This property boasts a private entrance, hardwood floors, a full kitchen, and 3 FLOORS of space! Bring the whole family! Call to schedule your private showing TODAY!