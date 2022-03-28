 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $2,500

5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $2,500

You finally found it: a yearly- YES- *YEARLY* BEACH RENTAL! That's right - a 5 bedroom, 2 full bath, spacious, clean, and REASONABLY priced yearly rental is available now! 2.5 blocks to the beach, 2.5 blocks to the bay - take your pick where you'd like to stop along the way. Dock's Oyster House, Carmine's, Caesar's casino, the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk - these plus so much more, all within walking distance. This property boasts a private entrance, hardwood floors, a full kitchen, and 3 FLOORS of space! Bring the whole family! Call to schedule your private showing TODAY!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News