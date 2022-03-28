 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $2,300

BOARDWALK area 5 Bedroom Rental. Large Side by side House on Lovely Chelsea street. Just Steps to the World Famous Atlantic City Boardwalk and Beach. Updated kitchen, new carpet throughout. Great Decks front and back of the house with Ocean View! Credit score of 700 and background check is required by landlord.

