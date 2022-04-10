Large home for the right family. Property is vacant and ready for a quick sell. Potential rental income approximately $2,000 per month. Property is be sold As Is, buyer is responsible for any and all repairs, inspections and remediation if needed.
5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $170,000
