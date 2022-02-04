5 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $1,500,000

LOWER CHELSEA BEACHBLOCK NEW CONSTRUCTION BEING BROUGHT TO YOU BY BEN CHAPMAN DEVELOPMENT!! HUGE TAX ABATEMENT!! This luxurious beach block home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 and a half baths with OCEAN VIEWS just steps from the beach and boardwalk! Showcasing high ceilings, hardwood flooring, signature Ben Chapman custom woodwork throughout, including stunning coffered ceilings, custom wainscoting, and gorgeous crown molding with room for an elevator if your buyer would like one. The oversized lot can accommodate an optional pool! This beauty is sure to impress! The large open floor plan will feature a family room, a gourmet kitchen w/ high-end stainless steel appliances including a large center island with ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! A mud/utility room and a powder room complete the first floor. Second floor boasts five spacious including a generously-sized master suite w/ large walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath! This spectacular new home also includes large front decks WITH VIEWS OF THE BEACH, OCEAN, AND BOARDWALK! The perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the shade or late afternoon cocktails in the sun! Garage underneath with parking for TWO CARS! Situated just a few streets from Ventnor. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Take advantage of the generous TAX ABATEMENT! Call today for more information! Interior home photos are from other properties built by Ben Chapman Development.