5 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $929,000

Spectacular Waterfront Views of Absecon Bay & Meadowlands, with the Atlantic City Casino Skyline as a scenic backdrop. 615 Hay Road is the crown jewel of its Owner/Architect's career, designed with simplistic beauty and character, while blending into its natural 10.8-acre setting. Intelligently designed so that all of its 5-Bedrooms, generously sized living areas, and custom eat-in kitchen have direct exposure/views toward water. The 16' x 40' custom gunite pool with spa is a work of art! Bonus spaces include an office/library, huge rec/game room above its 3-car side entry heated garage, a full basement with wine cellar, and over 6,000 sqft of cedar plank porches and decks with built-in seating & natural gas bbq setup. Other features include: Atlantic white cedar siding with painted trim, Pella thermal pane windows & doors, 6-zone Lennox A/C, 6-zone Weil McClain gas-fired hot water baseboard heating, 120 gallon hot water system, 6-inch exterior framing with R-19 insulation, 5/8" inch tongue & groove white oak floors in living areas, two (2) Breccia marble faced gas fireplaces, artistic stained glass windows in foyer and master bath, two (2) Electrolux central vacuum systems, custom & recessed lighting, and much more! This parcel is bulkheaded and built-up to a high elevation, remaining "high & dry" with minimal cost for its annual flood insurance. Exterior & landscape designed for low maintenance coastal living! Matterport Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aeUYogvPEyk

