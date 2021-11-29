5 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $379,000

Turn Key, Newly Renovated, Beautiful Home is 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with Meticulous detailed Finishes!!! Great location in the highly desirable Absecon Shores, quiet neighborhood, short walk to the bay, 10 minute drive to: South Jersey beaches, Atlantic City, and Brigantine. It is also a quick access to Rt 30, Parkway and Expressway! Master bath was completely renovated, large step in shower, waterfall shower head, vanity, toilet, fixtures, etc., Newly renovated laundry with new built-in washer/dryer, sink, and cabinets, New appliances in kitchen, 2 Living Rooms, Cozy Family Room Fireplace, Entire house was professionally painted, Newly installed recessed lighting to the Den All new light fixtures throughout house, including new ceiling fans in bedrooms, Replaced all light switches and outlets through house, Etc. There are way too many upgrades to list everything; so bring your Pickiest Client through this beautiful house because it definitely will be Sold fast!!