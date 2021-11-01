5 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $359,000

SPRAWLING 2-STORY HOME FOR SALE located in desirable Absecon Estates. This home offers plenty of space to spread out and get cozy and comfortable! Featuring 5 bedrooms, with a primary en-suite bathroom, and 2.5 bathrooms. Boasting large rooms for your living space – yes, you can buy the giant sectional couch you’ve always wanted! Create your perfect vision with the eat-in kitchen and charming family room with wood-burning fireplace! The basement provides storage options galore – plenty of storage for all of your belongings! Beautiful hardwood flooring upstairs! Lovely back yard with a porch – partially fenced so you can easily add to it! Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, events, Atlantic City, and beautiful beaches! This is a wonderful home filled with happy memories, and with a little love and vision, you can turn this home into your special forever home too!