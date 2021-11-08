Look no further! Incredibly spacious 5 Bed 2 Bath Ranch in desirable Absecon has more than enough room for everyone, just awaiting your finishing touches! Charming Covered Front Porch is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or the evening Autumn breeze. Step in to find a spacious Living Rm with built-ins, rec lights & plenty of natural light all through. Elegant Formal Dining rm with built-in hutch makes dinner parties easy, EIK offers plenty of cabinet storage, delightful breakfast bar & slider access to the blissful rear Sunroom with peaceful, panoramic views, perfect for enjoying all year through! Impressive Family Rm boasts HW flrs that shine & a cozy WB Fireplace. Down the hall, the main Bath, convenient Laundry rm+ 4 generously sized Bedrooms. This home also offers a bonus 2nd Kitchen, Living area, 5th private Bedroom and Full Bath, ideal for a Private Suite, Multi-Gen Living or the perfect M/D layout! 1 Car Garage & large, fenced-in Backyard adds to the package. Whatmore could you ask for? Come & see TODAY!
5 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $249,000
