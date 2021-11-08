5 Bedroom Home in Abescon - $249,000

Look no further! Incredibly spacious 5 Bed 2 Bath Ranch in desirable Absecon has more than enough room for everyone, just awaiting your finishing touches! Charming Covered Front Porch is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or the evening Autumn breeze. Step in to find a spacious Living Rm with built-ins, rec lights & plenty of natural light all through. Elegant Formal Dining rm with built-in hutch makes dinner parties easy, EIK offers plenty of cabinet storage, delightful breakfast bar & slider access to the blissful rear Sunroom with peaceful, panoramic views, perfect for enjoying all year through! Impressive Family Rm boasts Laminate flrs that shine & a cozy WB Fireplace. Down the hall, the main Bath, convenient Laundry rm+ 4 generously sized Bedrooms. This home also offers a bonus