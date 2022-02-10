 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5. Atlantic City basketball fans

5. Atlantic City basketball fans: The Vikings honored many of their long-time fans by presenting plaques to them before Sunday’s traditional Battle by the Bay finale between Atlantic City and Pleasantville on Sunday. The honorees included Delois Campbell, Ron Jordan, Frank Ervin, Williams Marsh and Wilbur Banks.

Battle by the Bay

Atlantic City High School plays Pleasantville’s boys basketball team at the Battle by the Bay, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
