(5) Atlantic City at (1) Lenape

7 p.m. Friday
Atlantic City (7-1) won its first playoff game in 10 years with last week’s 32-28 win over Rancocas Valley. Lenape (5-4) is ranked No. 11 in The Elite 11. Atlantic City quarterback Joe Lyons has thrown for 1,260 yards and 13 TDs. Vikings senior linebacker Ronnie Lawson has made 10 tackles for losses. Senior running back Zyaire Goffney-Fleming has rushed for 1,004 yards for Lenape.
