(5) Atlantic City 20 | (1) Lenape 21 — FINAL

Lenape (6-4) took a 21-20 lead with 3:30 left in the game on Zyaire Fleming's 31-yard TD run. Lenape is the No. 11 team in The Elite 11.

The scored was tied 6-6 at the half. Allen Packard put the Vikings (7-2) up first with a 15-yard run. Lenape tied it on Zyaire Fleming's 22-yard run. The Vikings took the lead on Joe Lyons' 23-yard TD pass to Sah'nye Degraffenreidt. No other scoring information was available.