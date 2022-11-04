(5) Atlantic City 20 | (1) Lenape 21 — FINAL

Lenape (6-4) took a 21-20 lead with 3:30 left in the game on Zyaire Fleming's 31-yard TD run. Lenape is the No. 11 team in The Elite 11.
The scored was tied 6-6 at the half. Allen Packard put the Vikings (7-2) up first with a 15-yard run. Lenape tied it on Zyaire Fleming's 22-yard run. The Vikings took the lead on Joe Lyons' 23-yard TD pass to Sah'nye Degraffenreidt. No other scoring information was available.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.