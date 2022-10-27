 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
(5) Arthur Johnson at (4) Pleasantville

7 p.m. Friday

Arthur Johnson (6-2) will take the long trip down the Garden State Parkway from Union County for this game. Sophomore quarterback Robert Gallagher leads Johnson with 7 TD passes.  Ibn Mitchell ran for a TD and Marlon Leslie caught a TD pass from Ahmad Jones as the Greyhounds won the West Jersey Football League Patriot Division title with a 21-0 win over Middle Township last Friday.

 

