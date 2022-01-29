 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5:42 p.m.: Atlantic City Mayor's Office announces Facebook Live update at 6:35 p.m.
The Small Administration announced a virtual update on the city's response to the winter storm at 6:35 p.m. via Facebook live on the City of Atlantic City's Facebook page.

Those in attendance will include Mayor Marty Small, Sr. Emergency Management Coordinator and Chief of the Atlantic City Fire Department Scott Evans, Director,of the Department of Public Works Paul Jerkins, and Interim Officer in Charge of the Atlantic City Police Department, James Sarkos.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

