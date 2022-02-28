42 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $949,000

Almost new. Spacious home on the water with over 3500 square feet living area plus 1600 square feet garage and storage. $ beds plus 2.5 baths . 3 Stop elevator. Heated floors with separate wifi controls every room, plus two zone forced air. High impact windows. Huge rooms. Open floor plan with lots of large windows Multiple fiberglass decks featuring some of the best views you will find. Views are 180 degrees from LBI to left, across the Mullica River all the way to the Parkway bridge to the right. Water views every room. Master suite with french doors opening to private deck. Amazing master bath with custuom marble. Multi spray walk in shower. Jacuzzi tub. Gas fireplace. Two large walk in closets. Entire home was just professionally painted and cleaned and is ready to enjoy!