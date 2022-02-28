 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

42 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $949,000

  • Updated
42 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $949,000

Almost new. Spacious home on the water with over 3500 square feet living area plus 1600 square feet garage and storage. $ beds plus 2.5 baths . 3 Stop elevator. Heated floors with separate wifi controls every room, plus two zone forced air. High impact windows. Huge rooms. Open floor plan with lots of large windows Multiple fiberglass decks featuring some of the best views you will find. Views are 180 degrees from LBI to left, across the Mullica River all the way to the Parkway bridge to the right. Water views every room. Master suite with french doors opening to private deck. Amazing master bath with custuom marble. Multi spray walk in shower. Jacuzzi tub. Gas fireplace. Two large walk in closets. Entire home was just professionally painted and cleaned and is ready to enjoy!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News