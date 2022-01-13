 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4. The Singing Ref
4. The Singing Ref

4. The Singing Ref: John Fair not only officiates basketball games. He also sings the National Anthem before the contest begins. This week he officiated the Middle Township/Wildwood Catholic girls junior varsity contest and then stuck around to perform a stellar rendition of the anthem before the varsity contest.

The singing ref

Basketball referee John Fair sings the National Anthem before Middle Township girls basketball game

 

