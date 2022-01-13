When your official sings the national anthem!! Well done Johnny Bo!!! @MTHSAthletics1 @ACPressMulranen @EHTHSLadyHoops pic.twitter.com/ILzZDWDl3T

4. The Singing Ref: John Fair not only officiates basketball games. He also sings the National Anthem before the contest begins. This week he officiated the Middle Township/Wildwood Catholic girls junior varsity contest and then stuck around to perform a stellar rendition of the anthem before the varsity contest.