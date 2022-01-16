4. St. Augustine Prep (4) 8-0
Related to this story
Most Popular
TRENTON — New Jersey will once again be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future.
CALLING INVESTORS! The best deal around! This property has already been stripped down to the bones, ready for rehab to hit the market for spri…
Thursday will be a quiet day, with peeks of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. A nor'easter will pass far offshore Friday. Then, we continue to monitor a powerful storm system late Sunday into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. I list six things to know.
ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein broke ground Wednesday on a $100 million indoor water park on the Boardwalk that is desi…
- 1:24
-
A 20-year-old Pleasantville man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old fellow city resident in J…
MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township woman will spend over two decades in state prison for her involvement in a motor vehicle crash that kill…
CORBIN CITY — It does not take much of a crowd to fill the meeting room for the City Council of Corbin City.
With a keen eye for quality property, Rosemarie Fiscus paid close attention to the criterion Realtors tend to repeat in triplicate when pointi…
A Northfield man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident early Saturday morning, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Sh…
ATLANTIC CITY — As he waited for his bus at the intersection of South Carolina and Atlantic avenues, Arnold Roberts III recently said he is gl…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE