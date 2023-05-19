The Rams finished the season 19-0. They have won 51 straight matches.
Rams closed out season with a win over TR South 196-256 at Ocean Acres today! 19-0! 2023 A South champs 2023 OCT champs! 51 straight wins and counting! Amazing golfers and teammates! It’s an honor to be your coach! #NJGOLF @DonohueJr pic.twitter.com/5Uqk6gsA5G— Jeff Reilly (@JeffReilly24) May 18, 2023
