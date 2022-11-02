 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
(4) Pleasantville at (1) Raritan

7 p.m. Friday

Pleasantville (6-2) will make the long trip north on the Garden State Parkway to Raritan (7-2). The Greyhounds beat Arthur Johnson 25-7 in the quarterfinals last Friday as Marlon Leslie threw for a touchdown and also ran for 147 yards and a score. Raritan advanced with a 34-13 win over Middle Township. Raritan running back Kieran Falzon ran for three TDs in the win.

