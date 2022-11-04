(4) Pleasantville 7 | (1) Raritan 28 — FINAL

Kieran Falzon returned the opening kickoff for a TD, and Dan Calicari added a score to put Raritan (8-2) up 14-0. Falzon's rushing TD put the Rockets up 21-0 after the first quarter. The Greyhounds (6-3) cut the lead to 21-7, but Falzon scored again as Raritan went into halftime up 28-7.