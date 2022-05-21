4. Paul VI (5) 18-2
OCEAN CITY — With Memorial Day closing fast and projections for a busy summer in 2022, a pink Ocean City landmark at Ninth Street and Central …
ABSECON — Alcohol sales in the city may be limited after a proposed ordinance was reintroduced Thursday.
OCEAN CITY — A 12-year-old Mays Landing boy was hospitalized after being rescued from the ocean off 10th Street on Saturday, city officials said.
CAPE MAY — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday on Lafayette Street, city officials said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A dead man's body was found on the beach Tuesday, police said.
OCEAN CITY — The price hikes were traveling up the Boardwalk the other day, as visitors tallied the rising cost of pizza, not to mention the s…
A new bus service from Philadelphia and Manhattan to five towns on the Jersey shore begins Thursday.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A chemical release Wednesday afternoon shut down an area off Harding Highway, resulting in nearby businesses and schools b…
BRIGANTINE — After petitioning city leaders and gaining public support, the city’s lifeguards anticipate they should have a new contract in ti…
